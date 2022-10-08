Berkeley

4 Injured, 1 Dead in Early Morning Shooting in Berkeley

The suspects are still outstanding

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person died and three others were injured in a shooting this morning in Berkeley's South Campus area near Telegraph and Durant avenues, police said.

The shooting happened when a fight broke out broke out around 1:35 a.m., according to police. Four people sustained gunshot wounds, and officers reported to the scene and began lifesaving measures, according to police.

The injured people were taken to the hospital by the Berkeley Fire Department, police said. Since then, one person has succumbed to his injury, according to police.

The case is being investigated by Berkeley Homicide Detectives with the assistance of the Operations Division.

The suspects are currently still outstanding.

Anyone with information about this case or security footage that captured the suspects, is asked to contact the Berkeley Police Department at (510) 981-5900.

