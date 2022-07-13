Boat Fire Near Berkeley Marina Leaves Man Dead

Emergency crews are investigating a boat fire that left a man dead early Wednesday near the Berkeley Marina.

Police received reports of a boat on fire in the water near Marina Boulevard at the Virginia Street Extension road at around 12:30 a.m.

When they arrived, residents had pulled the man our of the water and were giving him CPR. Emergency crews then took over life-saving efforts and the man, who has not been identified, was transported to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Multiple agencies are investigating the incident including Cal Fire.

No additional information was immediately available.