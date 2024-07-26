Crews contain brush fire along I-580 near Livermore

A wind-driven blaze that was sparked by a car fire Thursday night along Interstate 580 near the Altamont Pass has been contained to about 400 acres, fire officials said.

A motorist called dispatch to report their car was on fire at about 9:45 p.m. on the side of the freeway just east of the Altamont Pass near North Flynn Road, authorities said.

About 11:55 p.m Thursday, officials said the grass fire had spread to 400 acres and by Friday morning the blaze had been contained.

"While wind and terrain continue to make conditions difficult, firefighters are making good progress," Cal Fire said on its website. Cal Fire was working in unified command with Alameda County Fire Department to battle the blaze.

Alameda County fire officials said there have been no reports of injuries or damage to structures.