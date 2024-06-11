Livermore

Brush fire in Livermore shuts down lanes of I-580

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Universal, Inc.

A brush fire sparked Tuesday morning along Interstate 580 in Livermore, shutting down three eastbound lanes of the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The fire was reported just before 8 a.m. on eastbound I-580 at North Flynn Road. Crews had containment by about 8:35 a.m. and remained at the scene for mop up, fire officials said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The CHP issued a Sig-alert warning drivers of the freeway closure and to expect delays. It was unclear when those lanes would reopen.

No other details were immediately available.

As the temperatures tick up in the coming days, Cal Fire crews will continue to monitor conditions with all hands on deck for what could become a busy summer of wildfires. Thom Jensen reports.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Livermore
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us