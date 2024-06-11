Brush fire in Livermore shuts down lanes of I-580

A brush fire sparked Tuesday morning along Interstate 580 in Livermore, shutting down three eastbound lanes of the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The fire was reported just before 8 a.m. on eastbound I-580 at North Flynn Road. Crews had containment by about 8:35 a.m. and remained at the scene for mop up, fire officials said.
The CHP issued a Sig-alert warning drivers of the freeway closure and to expect delays. It was unclear when those lanes would reopen.
No other details were immediately available.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.