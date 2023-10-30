Child reportedly ingests THC-infused candy at Halloween event, Alameda police say

Alameda police on Monday said they were investigating a report of a child ingesting THC-infused candy that they received at a Halloween event over the weekend.

The child became ill and sought medical attention, police said.

"Many THC-infused candies can closely resemble popular name brand sweets," police said in a statement. "This incident highlights a concern regarding the safety of our community during holiday celebrations such as Halloween."

Police are reminding all parents and guardians to inspect their children's candy.