The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian occurred Thursday night on southbound Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland.

The incident was first reported Thursday at 11:43 p.m. on the highway at the 29th Avenue off-ramp, according to the CHP.

A Sig-alert was issued at 11:58 p.m., and all lanes of the highway were blocked due to the collision.

The CHP reported one lane of the highway had reopened Friday morning at 12:20 a.m.