Contra Costa County Deputy Arrested on Multiple Weapons and Drug Charges

A Contra Costa County deputy was arrested Thursday on suspicion of illegal firearms possession among other charges, according to the sheriff's office.

Matthew Buckley, a 15-year veteran of the agency, was arrested at his Pinole home after a search warrant was served and evidence was seized, the sheriff's office said.

Buckley, 41, was booked into Contra Costa County jail in Martinez on charges of felony grand theft of a firearm, receiving stolen property, felony unlicensed transfer of a firearm, felony filing a false report, destroying or concealing evidence and possession of a controlled substance.

Buckley, who reportedly was once named the department's Officer of the Year two years in a row, is being held on $175,000 bail and is on paid administrative leave from the sheriff's office.

"When we were first apprised of the allegations, we immediately started an investigation," Sheriff David Livingston said in a statement. "No one is above the law, and employees of the Sheriff's Office who violate the law will be held accountable. I am disappointed, but this arrest is not a reflection of the many outstanding employees of the Sheriff's Office."

The investigation is ongoing, sheriff's officials said. Anyone with any information on the incident should contact the Investigation Division at 925-313-2600 or through Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 925-646-2441. For any tips, email tips@so.cccounty.us or call 866-846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.