Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County Fire District to Open New Station, Provide Service to Pinole

The station is expected to be open March 1.

By Bay City News

120412-contra-costa-county-fire-protection-district

A contract between the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and the city of Pinole for the district to provide fire and emergency services in the city will take hold starting March 1, 2023.

The Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) approved the contract unanimously in November. The county Board of Supervisors (acting as the fire district's board) and the Pinole City Council unanimously approved the deal in October.

The fire district will assume responsibility for all firefighting staff, support staff, facilities and equipment for the city of 19,000 people. The contract goes into effect Jan. 1 to allow two months of work on implementation.

The most noteworthy of service improvements will be the reopening and staffing of Fire Station 74, which was closed in 2011 due to budget cuts. The station is expected to be open March 1.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"I am pleased with the partnership with Con Fire that is rooted in empathy, resilience, solutions and actions," said Pinole Mayor Devin Murphy as mayor pro tem on Oct. 10 when the City Council approved the contract. "I hope this partnership will continue based on these values."

According to the fire district, benefits of the new contract will include more coordinated, cohesive and streamlined fire and emergency services. Another benefit will be better alignment of firefighting models across districts that could net both increased fire services and improved firefighter safety.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Contra Costa CountyPinolecontra costa county fire district
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us