Coroner responds to scene in Union City where deputy was shot

Alameda County coroner officers on Thursday morning responded to the scene in Union City where a deputy was shot and wounded a day earlier, and it appeared as if they recovered a body.

Authorities did not immediately confirm a body was recovered.

An Alameda County sheriff’s deputy was shot Wednesday in the area of Dowe Avenue and Alvarado-Niles Road, police said, and authorities were still searching for the shooter Thursday morning.

At around 10 a.m. Thursday, video captured an Alameda County coroner's vehicle at the scene, and officers reportedly loaded a body into the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the wounded deputy underwent surgery Wednesday evening and was recovering, the sheriff's office said.

Earlier Thursday, the area that was on lockdown was cleared by authorities, and the law enforcement activity no longer posed a danger to the public, Union City police said.