Portion of Crow Canyon Road to be closed for repairs through August

A portion of Crow Canyon Road will be closed through August for road work, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

Crow Canyon Road between mile marker 5.25 and Bollinger Canyon Road at the county line will be closed between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. through August.

The road is being closed to facilitate its reconstruction and the replacement of three cross culverts.

Drivers should avoid the area during these hours and it is recommended that motorists traveling between Castro Valley and San Ramon take Interstate 580 or 680 instead.