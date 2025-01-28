Pleasant Hill

2-car crash in Pleasant Hill leaves 1 dead

By Tony Hicks | Bay City News

BOST_000000014526356_1200x675_1215553603887.jpg
Scott Olson/Getty Images

A driver was killed Monday morning in Pleasant Hill when two vehicles collided at a busy intersection.

At about 9:42 a.m., police received several calls of a major injury collision at the intersection of Taylor Boulevard and Grayson Road, where one vehicle overturned and was on its roof.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Officers found a black Kia sedan and a gray Kia minivan collided in the intersection.

The driver of the gray minivan sustained major injuries and died at a local hospital. The driver of the black sedan suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The name of the driver who died is being withheld pending notification to their family.

The road was reopened at 1:25 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Local

Andre Iguodala 18 mins ago

Warriors to retire Andre Iguodala's No. 9 jersey

Monterey County 1 hour ago

Elevated levels of heavy metals found in Elkhorn Slough following battery storage fire

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision can call police at (925) 288-4600.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Pleasant Hill
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us