2-car crash in Pleasant Hill leaves 1 dead

A driver was killed Monday morning in Pleasant Hill when two vehicles collided at a busy intersection.

At about 9:42 a.m., police received several calls of a major injury collision at the intersection of Taylor Boulevard and Grayson Road, where one vehicle overturned and was on its roof.

Officers found a black Kia sedan and a gray Kia minivan collided in the intersection.

The driver of the gray minivan sustained major injuries and died at a local hospital. The driver of the black sedan suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The name of the driver who died is being withheld pending notification to their family.

The road was reopened at 1:25 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision can call police at (925) 288-4600.