Police investigate deadly shooting in Berkeley

By Ruth Dusseault | Bay City News

Authorities investigate a deadly shooting in Berkeley.
One person died in a shooting reported Friday afternoon in Berkeley, according to police.

The Berkeley Police Department received reports of gunshots at 12:44 p.m. in the 3200 block of Adeline Street and arrived to find a shooting victim.

Berkeley police, and later the Berkeley Fire Department, began performing life-saving measures, but the victim died at the scene.

Police issued a statement saying this marks the third homicide of the year in Berkeley, the second via a gun.

Berkeley police have blocked off the area to investigate the shooting and have asked the public to avoid the area.

