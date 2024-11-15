Man dies in downtown Oakland shooting

A man died in a shooting in downtown Oakland on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting was reported at about 4:15 p.m. in the area of 14th and Madison streets, where officers arrived to find the man. He was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead shortly before 9:30 p.m., Oakland police said.

The man's name is being withheld until his family is notified of the death.

Investigators have not announced an arrest or released any suspect information in the case, which is the second homicide in Oakland this week after one in East Oakland on Wednesday afternoon. Before that there had not been a homicide in the city since Sept. 28.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Oakland police homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or a tip line at (510) 238-7950.