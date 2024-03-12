Oakland

East Bay crime crackdown: CHP makes 168 arrests, recovers 360 stolen cars

By NBC Bay Area staff

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office on Tuesday released new numbers for the ongoing crime crackdown in the East Bay.

The California Highway Patrol has made 168 arrests and recovered 360 stolen vehicles in Oakland in recent weeks as part of its undercover sting operations and law enforcement surges.

The suspects are said to be tied to gangs, organized crime and carjacking rings.

Authorities have also seized 16 crime-linked firearms.

