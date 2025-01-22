East Bay crews work to protect neighborhoods from future brush fires

Fire prevention work is underway in some high-risk East Bay neighborhoods with the hope of preventing a wildfire disaster like the one unfolding in Southern California.

Fire crews in Contra Costa County have been busy building a much-needed fire break around Rossmoor, one of the most high-risk communities in the region.

Judy, a 93-year-old Rossmoor resident, said the possibility of a large fire breaking out in her senior community is top of mind.

"A fire can just keep going on and on and on as we know from what’s happening in Southern California," she said.

She's happy to see Contra Costa County Fire Protection District crews hard at work trying to protect her area. Thanks to a $3 million state grant, firefighters are building an 11-mile fire break in her neighborhood, burning dry branches and brush to eliminate dangerous fuels that could easily ignite into a large fire.

"The hope is to create a defensible space around this community and also to limit the potential to have ground fires extend from the ground fuels into the canopy of the trees to where it gets to be more difficult to control," said Brandon Earhart with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

The fire district said the wildfires that have devastated parts of Southern California have added new motivation to do whatever it takes to prevent a similar tragedy at home. Most of the victims who died in the Southern California disaster were seniors who couldn't flee to safety.

"Everything that we can do to try and mitigate the hazard that exists around our communities is well worthwhile, especially when you have folks who may have limited mobility," Earhart said. "Everything we can do to make their community safer is time well spent."

The fire district said it will take months to complete the fire break. They hope to get as much done as possible during winter while vegetation is moist. Firefighters said the Southern California fires have shown everyone that fire prevention work is critical.

"It definitely gives you perspective, and it’s a motivating factor when you can see the potential of a worst-case scenario and you can kind of see where your efforts, the value of the work you’re doing," Earhart said.