East Bay Regional Parks invites visitors to enjoy fee-free ‘green Friday'

East Bay Regional Parks is making Black Friday "green" by waiving all entrance and activity fees at its facilities and parks.

"Green Friday is a healthy and fun way to enjoy the day after Thanksgiving," said East Bay Regional Park District spokesperson Dave Mason. "We believe no one can beat our prices on Friday because it's free!"

East Bay Regional Parks has over 73 parks in Alameda and Contra Costa counties. For the tenth year now, visitors will have all fees waived, including parking, dogs, horses, boat launching and fishing. There's also free entrance to Ardenwood Historic Farm.

Green Friday is part of the #OptOutside movement to promote healthy alternatives to shopping the day after Thanksgiving, the park district said.

Green Friday activities in Regional Parks include:

Hike It Off (Work off your Thanksgiving Meal), 9 a.m. at Reinhardt Redwood (Drop-in)

Green Friday Mine Tours, 10:30 a.m. at Black Diamond Mines (Drop-in)

Green Friday Hike, 10:30 a.m. at Coyote Hills (Drop-in)

Green Friday (and Saturday): Mini Forest Volunteer Project, 9 a.m. at Contra Loma (Registration Required)

The fee waiver does not include state fees for fishing licenses, watercraft inspections, or concessionaires, such as the Tilden Merry-Go-Round or Redwood Valley Railway steam train.

For more information about Green Friday, visit www.ebparks.org/green-friday.