Family hospitalized after car veers off I-580 and into Livermore creek

A family of four suffered only minor injuries early Thanksgiving morning when their SUV veered off the freeway in Livermore and landed in a creek, the California Highway Patrol said.

The wreck was reported about 3:20 a.m. along Interstate 580 east of Isabel Avenue, where the family's Toyota Highlander was spotted about 30 feet down an embankment partially submerged in water, CHP spokesperson Officer Tyler Hahn said.

The family, two adults and two children from Pleasanton, were hospitalized with minor injuries after the crash, according to Hahn.

Authorities believe driver fatigue caused the vehicle to veer off the road.

Alcohol or drugs don't appear to have factored in the crash.