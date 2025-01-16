FBI warrant served at home of San Leandro councilman

FBI agents on Wednesday served a warrant at the home of San Leandro City Councilman Bryan Azevedo, the agency's San Francisco office confirmed.

The warrant was served in the 900 block of Dillo Street, and it was reportedly connected to Azevedo's trip to Vietnam in 2023.

A city of San Leandro spokesperson on Thursday told NBC Bay Area in a statement the city was aware of the FBI warrant service at Azevedo’s home but did not have details.

The statement added: "It is the City's understanding that it did not pay for Council Member Bryan Azevedo’s travel expenses to attend the 2023 Vietnam trip. The only expense incurred by the City was for City-branded giveaway merchandise, which cost approximately $350, which Council Member Azevedo could gift to whoever he wished during the trip."

Azevedo represents San Leandro's District 2 and works as a foreman with the Sheet Metal Workers.