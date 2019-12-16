Antioch

Fire Crews Contain 2-Alarm Blaze in Antioch

By Bay City News

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Fire crews have contained an apartment fire that damaged three units and displaced two people in Antioch early Monday morning, according to fire officials.

The blaze, first reported at 3:25 a.m. at 624 W. 14th St., Ste. E, Fire Captain George Laing said. It was knocked down at 4:01 a.m. and contained a short time later.

Three units suffered damage, one primarily due to fire, a second had smoke damage and a third water damage, Laing said. Two people were displaced.

Local

Amber Alert 32 mins ago

Amber Alert: Man Allegedly Stabs Girlfriend in San Jose, Takes Their Daughter

health 10 hours ago

E-Cigarettes Increase Risk of Chronic Lung Disease: Study

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Crews are expected to be on scene throughout the day.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

AntiochContra Costa CountyContra Costa County Fire Protection District
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us