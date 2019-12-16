Fire Crews Contain 2-Alarm Blaze in Antioch

Fire crews have contained an apartment fire that damaged three units and displaced two people in Antioch early Monday morning, according to fire officials.

The blaze, first reported at 3:25 a.m. at 624 W. 14th St., Ste. E, Fire Captain George Laing said. It was knocked down at 4:01 a.m. and contained a short time later.

Three units suffered damage, one primarily due to fire, a second had smoke damage and a third water damage, Laing said. Two people were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Crews are expected to be on scene throughout the day.