Former Alameda County Priest Charged With Misdemeanor Sexual Battery

By Bay City News

A former priest at a church in Alameda has been charged with misdemeanor sexual battery on an adult, Alameda County prosecutors said Friday.

Varghese Alengadad, 68, also known as Father George, was a priest at St. Joseph Basilica when the alleged battery took place on July 24, 2019.

"Father George held a position of trust, authority and power at St. Joseph Basilica in Alameda," Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley said in a statement.

"As Pastor of the church and school, there existed a power imbalance over others that compounds the impact of sexual abuse," O'Malley said. "His position made his actions all the more devastating to the victim."

Anyone who may have been a victim of Father George or who has additional information about him is encouraged to call the Alameda Police Department or Alameda County prosecutors at (510) 272-6222.

