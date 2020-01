A large-scale power outage affected 5,554 customers in Newark and Fremont Friday night, officials confirmed.

According to Fremont police, the outage is not related to police activity. Police said their understanding of the issue is that a transformer blew.

According to PG&E's website, crews are on their way to assess the cause of the outage.

The outage reportedly began at 8:02 p.m. and is estimated to be restored at 11:15 p.m., according to PG&E.