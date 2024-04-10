9-year-old girl killed in Concord crash identified

The Contra Costa County Coroner's Office has identified a 9-year-old girl killed in a crash early Sunday morning on a highway in Concord that sent four other people to the hospital with major injuries.

Danna Hernandez Tapia, a resident of Oregon, was killed when the vehicle in which she traveled along with five other people left the roadway just before 5:15 a.m. at the Interstate 680/Highway 242 split in Concord and rolled over several times. The driver fled the scene.

Four other females inside the vehicle were transported to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek with major injuries.

The gray Mazda CX-9 was traveling north when it traveled through the dirt median separating the two freeways and overturned several times, landing on its roof.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene. The California Highway Patrol said "several" occupants in the vehicle weren't wearing seatbelts.

The CHP said anyone with information about the crash, or the whereabouts of the male driver, can call their Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980 or email contact information to 320investigations@chp.ca.gov to be contacted by the investigating officer.