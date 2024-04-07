Concord

1 killed, several injured after car veers off freeway in Concord

By Bay City News

At least one person when killed Sunday morning when their vehicle left the freeway near the Interstate 680/Highway 242 split in Concord. 

CHP received the initial report at 5:14 a.m. about the crash. The vehicle was traveling northbound. All lanes were reopened at 5:38 a.m. and the coroner was called at 5:57 a.m., according to the CHP website.  

Multiple parties were taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, with what the CHP reported as major injuries. An initial report said five people were involved.

