Guide Dogs in Training Visit Cal Football Field

The puppies are working on getting comfortable with new noises, people and surroundings to prepare them to go to a football game with their owner in the future

Guide dog puppies trained at the Cal football stadium in Berkeley Friday.

Trainers took them to the California Memorial Stadium during practice so they could get accustomed to the new environment.

Puppy raisers work with the dogs in training for about a year, then the dogs are matched with a partner.

Guide Dogs for the Blind even named a puppy Oski after the Cal mascot to show appreciation for the community support. 

Oski will be introduced at a Cal football game soon.

