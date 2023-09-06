High school in Oakland to remain closed day after shooting

Skyline High School in Oakland will remain closed Wednesday so police can investigate a shooting that occurred Tuesday, the district superintendent said.

The school was placed on lockdown Tuesday after a report of shots fired in the area of the campus around 11:30 a.m., police said.

Officers responded to the school on Skyline Boulevard in the Oakland hills and did not find any shooting victims, but detained people believed to be connected to the shooting and also recovered a firearm, according to police.

"I am grateful that I can tell you everyone on campus is safe and no one was injured," said Kyla Johnson-Trammell, Superintendent of the Oakland Unified School District.

Johnson-Trammell said the lockdown was lifted around 2 p.m. and students were dismissed.

"Skyline will be closed tomorrow," said Johnson-Trammell in an email to parents and staff Tuesday night, adding that this will allow the police investigation to be completed and to prepare staff to support students when they return.

Investigators have not released any other details about the shooting.