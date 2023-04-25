Car Burglary Suspect Arrested Following High-Speed Police Pursuit in Oakland

Police arrested a man who was wanted in connection with a car burglary after a high-speed pursuit in Oakland Tuesday.

NBC Bay Area’s SkyRanger was overhead as officers were tracking down a white SUV on Interstate 880 from their chopper.

The driver was weaving through traffic before exiting and speeding on city streets.

The driver eventually parked the SUV at an apartment complex and walked away from the scene. That’s when officers on the ground swarmed and made the arrest.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.