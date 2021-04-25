Highway 84 Overnight Closures Start Tuesday in Sunol

Construction work will cause intermittent full closures of state Highway 84 -- also known as Niles Canyon Road -- in Sunol in Alameda County between Palomares Road and Main Street in both directions each night from Tuesday night through Friday morning between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Detours will be in effect and message signs will be in place to guide motorists. The closures will allow work on a replacement project of the Alameda Creek bridge. Intermittent nighttime closures are anticipated to continue through mid-June.

Caltrans advises motorists traveling from Palomares Road to take westbound Niles Canyon Road to Mission Boulevard, then take the on-ramp to northbound Interstate Highway 680, then take the eastbound Highway 84 exit.

Motorists traveling from Sunol and Pleasanton Sunol Road should take eastbound Niles Canyon Road to southbound I-680, exit on northbound Mission Boulevard, then take northbound state Highway 238 to westbound Highway 84.

Motorists traveling from southbound I-680 and westbound Highway 84 should continue on southbound I-680 and take the off-ramp to northbound Mission Boulevard (Highway 238) to northbound Highway 238 to westbound Highway 84.

For 24/7 traffic updates, follow 511.org: https://twitter.com/511SFBAY. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans QuickMap: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.