Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Antioch, police say

A person was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Antioch on Sunday morning, according to police.

At about 1:30 a.m., police dispatch received a 911 call about a collision involving a pedestrian in the area of 1800 Wilbur Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a male who had been struck by a Kia sedan. First responders attempted to save the person's life, but he succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene, police said.

The victim's name and age are being withheld pending notification of family.

A preliminary investigation suggests that a Kia struck the person and then fled the scene.

Anyone who may have information should contact Sgt. Green at rgreen@antiochca.gov or Officer Egan at jegan@antiochca.gov, or call (925) 779-6864. Anonymous tips can be texted to 274637 with the keyword "Antioch."