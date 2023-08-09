Alameda

Discovery of human remains in Alameda prompts homicide investigation

By Bay City News

Police in the city of Alameda are investigating what they think is a homicide after human remains were discovered there last month, the department said Wednesday. 

On July 21, police located the remains of a woman along the shoreline near the Bay Farm Island Bridge. Based on the coroner's initial findings, the death is being investigated as a homicide, Alameda Police said. 

Police don't know the woman's identity, police said. She is believed to be between 25 and 40 years old. 

Anyone who may have information that may help determine her identity or help with the case is encouraged to call Alameda Police at (510) 337-8340.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Alameda
