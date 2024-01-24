Livermore man dies after going over handlebars on bicycle

A man was killed Tuesday in Livermore when he went over the handlebars of his bicycle and hit the pavement.

Just before 3 p.m., Livermore police received a report of a bicyclist down on the road near Encino Drive and Laguna Street.

Officers arrived and found a passerby doing CPR on the man, a 58-year-old Livermore resident. Paramedics also performed life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene.

Investigators said the man was riding his bicycle east on Encino Drive. According to video footage from the neighborhood, the man -- who was wearing a helmet -- appeared to have a mechanical issue with his bicycle, causing him to be ejected over the handlebars.

He then hit the pavement, suffering a fatal injury. There was no other vehicle involved and police said speed doesn't appear to be a factor.

Police said the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau will release the man's identity pending notification of next of kin.