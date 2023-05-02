Man Trying to Stop Oakland Sideshow Beaten by Crowd

Several people were seen Sunday throwing a man to the ground and kicking and punching him until he was bloody and unconscious after he tried to stop a sideshow in Oakland.

The brutal attack happened at 34th and Adeline streets. Police said the sideshow had been going on for at least an hour before the beating.

Before the attack, the man was seen throwing an orange bucket at a car in an attempt to stop the sideshow. That's when the car stops and multiple people get out and chase the man down.

Video footage shows multiple people in the crowd kicking and hitting him until he stops moving. Someone then placed the bucket on the man's head.

Investigators said Tuesday the man was out of the hospital after being treated for broken bones. Police were still looking for the suspects involved.

Mayor Sheng Thao called the beating senseless and said her office was working with the sheriff's office to implement sting operations to crack down on sideshows.

"The brutal attack was just the latest example of how illegal sideshows put our communities at risk and create unsafe environments that can lead to violence," Thao said in a statement.

More than 100 vehicles were involved in sideshows across the city on Sunday, including one in East Oakland where police drove through dirt bikes and ATVs on 42nd Avenue and International Boulevard. Police towed two vehicles, recovered one firearm and took one person into custody.

"The reality is the sideshows are destroying our neighborhood," Oakland City Councilmember Noel Gallo said. "It's destroying our sidewalks, it's destroying our crosswalks and making it extremely unsafe for our children and families."

Gallo is working on an ordinance that would penalize promoters, organizers and participants of sideshows. If passed, violators could face a misdemeanor and up to six months in jai.

"Not only will we cite you, but we will arrest you," Gallo said. "For those of you that are in cars, vehicles, we are certainly going to impound your vehicle."