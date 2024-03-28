‘Rosie the Robot' is a hit at East Bay restaurant

There's a new robotic waitress at a seafood restaurant in the East Bay.

It's been nicknamed "Rosie the Robot" at Cajun Crack'n Seafood House in Concord.

Rosie can serve up to three tables at once, and lasts the whole shift when fully charged.

It can even sing “Happy Birthday: to guests who are there to celebrate.

Servers say the robot is a big hit with kids, and has really helped out during the dinner rush.