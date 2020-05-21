Newark police

Newark Man Apparently Kills Self Before Police Can Arrest Him

By Bay City News

Generic Police Lights Caution Tape 04251994

A man apparently killed himself late Wednesday morning after Newark police showed up at his home to arrest him, police said.

Officers were trying at 11:48 a.m. to serve a warrant to a 66-year-old man at a home in the 36000 block of Beutke Drive.

The man apparently had a gun and when officers told him to put it down, he raised it to his head and shot himself, police said.

Local

coronavirus 2 hours ago

CDC Updates Coronavirus Transmission Guidelines

coronavirus 6 hours ago

COVID-19 Survivor Leaves San Francisco Hospital After 60 Days

A police officer also apparently fired a shot from a patrol rifle in the confrontation. No one besides the man was injured, according to police.

The death is the second reported Wednesday involving police in the East Bay. A man was shot during a traffic stop in Hayward Wednesday afternoon.

Newark police said this morning's case is under investigation. Anyone with information about it is asked to call Newark police Lt. David Higbee at (510) 578-4962.

Callers can remain anonymous by dialing the Police Department's silent witness hotline at (510) 578-4965.

This article tagged under:

Newark policeNewark
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us