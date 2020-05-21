Newark Man Apparently Kills Self Before Police Can Arrest Him

A man apparently killed himself late Wednesday morning after Newark police showed up at his home to arrest him, police said.

Officers were trying at 11:48 a.m. to serve a warrant to a 66-year-old man at a home in the 36000 block of Beutke Drive.

The man apparently had a gun and when officers told him to put it down, he raised it to his head and shot himself, police said.

A police officer also apparently fired a shot from a patrol rifle in the confrontation. No one besides the man was injured, according to police.

The death is the second reported Wednesday involving police in the East Bay. A man was shot during a traffic stop in Hayward Wednesday afternoon.

Newark police said this morning's case is under investigation. Anyone with information about it is asked to call Newark police Lt. David Higbee at (510) 578-4962.

Callers can remain anonymous by dialing the Police Department's silent witness hotline at (510) 578-4965.