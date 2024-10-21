Keller Fire burning in Oakland 90% contained

The Keller Fire in the East Oakland hills is 90% contained on Monday morning, fire officials said.

The wind-driven fire broke out about 2:25 p.m. on Friday near Keller Avenue and Interstate Highway 580 and quickly spread, damaging two homes and forced hundreds of residents to evacuate.

More than 20 firefighters remained at the scene on Monday morning, Oakland fire spokesperson Michael Hunt said.

"Community members are advised that the smell of smoke in the Keller fire area is likely to continue for the next several days, and does not necessarily indicate ongoing fire," Hunt said.

Two homes were damaged and about a dozen were threatened at the height of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Remaining evacuation orders for the area were lifted Sunday night. A temporary shelter for residents at Ira Jenkins Community Center closed on Sunday night.

As Oakland fire crews battled the blaze, about 200 firefighters from several Bay Area fire departments were called to back up the Oakland department. Cal Fire assisted with air support.