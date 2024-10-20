Oakland Hills fire: 70% contained as crews continue to battle hot spots

The Keller Fire in the Oakland Hills was 70% contained as of Sunday morning, according to the Oakland Fire Department.

Fifty personnel from the Oakland Fire Department and Cal Fire were at the scene of the fire Sunday morning to fully extinguish hot spots and clear hazardous vegetation, Oakland Fire spokesman Michael Hunt said.

Evacuation orders have been lifted for all but one zone, OKL-E203, Hunt confirmed. Evacuation orders are no longer in place for any other zones. Real time evacuation maps can be viewed here.

"Our goal - and I emphasize that it's a goal - is to get the people in the 43 remaining apartments and homes back in their homes by tonight," Hunt said.

About 200 firefighters from several Bay Area fire departments were called to back up the Oakland Fire Department after the fire broke out on Friday. Cal Fire assisted with air support.

Two homes were damaged and about a dozen were threatened at the height of the fire. No injuries were reported.