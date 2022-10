Officers responded to a shooting Monday afternoon in West Oakland, police said.

The shooting was reported just before 3 p.m. in the 1300 block of Kirkham Street, not far from DeFremery Park.

Police union officials said one person died in the shooting, which would be the 100th death by violence this year in the city. The Oakland Police Department has not yet confirmed that the shooting was fatal.

Police are asking residents and visitors to avoid the area.

