Arrest Warrant Issued for Oakland Police Officer

An arrest warrant has been issued for a member of the Oakland Police Department.

Officer Phong Tran is accused of felony perjury and threatening a witness, along with other allegations, all stemming from a 2011 murder trial.

The Oaklandside reported that a man's conviction in that case was overturned after a witness recanted her testimony and accused Tran of secretly paying her before the trial.

He was the lead investigator of that case.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

NBC Bay Area reached out to the Alameda County District Attorney’s office and have not heard back.

The Oakland Police Department said it is "fully cooperating with the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office."

Tran has 48 hours to turn himself in.