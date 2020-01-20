Oakland

Oakland Vehicle Recovered Following Fatal Hit-and-Run, Suspect at Large

Authorities in Oakland investigate a collision involving a pedestrian.
NBC Bay Area

Oakland police announced Monday that they recovered the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Friday in Oakland that killed a woman.

San Leandro mother Miesha Ellese Singleton, 40, was struck and killed at 3:22 p.m. in the 1800 block of 98th Avenue, police said.

A newer-model white Nissan Maxima was recovered Monday in Oakland is believed to be the vehicle that struck Singleton, Oakland police spokesperson Officer Johnna Watson said.

Watson said police appreciate the tips from the community that led officers to the vehicle, which Watson said was not stolen.

Police are not disclosing where they found the vehicle, at least not at this time.

Police are asking the driver of the Nissan to surrender and they're also asking the community to provide information that might lead investigators to the person.

She said officers are working with the FBI and doing some DNA testing. Monday evening at a vigil where Singleton was killed, her family asked for anyone with information about the driver to come forward, so the person can be found.

