One Dead, One Critically Wounded in Vallejo Parking Lot Shooting

A woman was killed and a juvenile was critically wounded in a parking lot shooting Friday evening, Vallejo police said.

Police were called shortly after 5 p.m. to the parking lot at Kings Market in the 1600 block of Fairgrounds Drive and officers found a woman with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A wounded juvenile victim has been hospitalized in critical condition, said Vallejo police spokeswoman Brittany K. Jackson. She said there is currently no suspect.

The identity of the woman will be released by the Solano County Coroner's Office.

It is the city's ninth homicide of the year.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Craig Long at (707) 648-4514 or Detective Joshua Caitham at (707) 648-4342.