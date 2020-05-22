crime

One Dead, One Critically Wounded in Vallejo Parking Lot Shooting

It is the city's ninth homicide of the year.

By Bay City News

Police Lights Flashing on Dark Street

" data-ellipsis="false">

A woman was killed and a juvenile was critically wounded in a parking lot shooting Friday evening, Vallejo police said.

Police were called shortly after 5 p.m. to the parking lot at Kings Market in the 1600 block of Fairgrounds Drive and officers found a woman with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A wounded juvenile victim has been hospitalized in critical condition, said Vallejo police spokeswoman Brittany K. Jackson. She said there is currently no suspect.

Local

reopening the bay area 27 mins ago

North Bay School District Plans to Reopen July 20

Memorial Day Weekend 4 hours ago

San Francisco Gears Up for Memorial Day Weekend Under New Rules

The identity of the woman will be released by the Solano County Coroner's Office.

It is the city's ninth homicide of the year.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Craig Long at (707) 648-4514 or Detective Joshua Caitham at (707) 648-4342.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

crimeshootingVallejo
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us