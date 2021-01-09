Emeryville

3 People Displaced in Emeryville House Fire

By Bay City News

Three people were displaced Saturday morning by a house fire in Emeryville, fire officials said.

The blaze was reported about 6:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of 47th Street and when firefighters arrived they found the home engulfed in flames, Alameda County Fire Department spokeswoman Jo Leal said.

One person at the house was hospitalized after the fire, possibly for unrelated reasons, Leal said. The one-alarm blaze was knocked down in about 30 minutes.

The cause is under investigation. Embers from the fire drifted to a neighboring home, where they smoldered in an attic but didn't catch fire.

Oakland Fire Department crews provided assistance to Alameda County firefighters in battling the blaze, Leal said.

