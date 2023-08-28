Boaters deal with ‘modern-day pirates' in the East Bay

Those who live and work in the Oakland Estuary say they're now battling pirates.

The boating community says that's the best way to describe a recent crime spree involving several boats stolen in the East Bay waters.

The Oakland Estuary is an 800-foot wide channel separating Oakland and Alameda. But lately the waters have been far from calm.

That’s because thieves have been boarding boats, snatching equipment, even stealing entire boats.

Former Oakland Marina harbormaster Brock DeLappe calls it piracy.

“Over the last couple of months it’s become extremely severe, boats are being stolen almost on a nightly basis,” he said. “Residents in marinas are scared, they’re talking about forming groups, they’re arming themselves. Someone’s going to get hurt if this is not taken seriously by authorities.”

Craig Jacobsen, president of Outboard Motor Shop says thieves also targeted his business.

“Last week we had two of our yachts on the property broken into,” said Jacobsen.

He says he and his employees retrieved some stolen items here near Union Point Park.

Some victims believe a small group of so-called “anchor outs,” people living rent free in the estuary, are responsible for the recent crime spree targeting boat motors and more.

“Boats are being stolen from the Alameda Community Sailing Center had four boats stolen in the last week and a half, boats are being stolen from the Encinal Yacht Club impacting youth sailing there,” said DeLappe.

Now he said the Oakland Police Department needs to step up patrols here.

“They’re not allocating what’s necessary for police presence on the estuary,” said DeLappe.

NBC Bay Area reached out to the Oakland Police Department, which says it currently has two full-time officers assigned to Marine patrol. The department says patrolling the estuary is generally a team effort between Alameda PD and Oakland PD, and says they’re currently working with Alameda to address the spike in crime.

People living on board boats in the area say something needs to be done to stop the piracy that's created such stormy water in an otherwise beautiful estuary.