1 dead after plane out of Concord crashes in San Diego area

One person was killed after a small plane out of Concord crashed in the San Diego area Wednesday night, according to NBC station KNSD, citing local authorities.

The wreckage was found early Thursday morning near a residential neighborhood in La Jolla after an extensive search, authorities said. One person has been confirmed dead.

The plane, a single-engine Cessna P210N, left Buchanan Field Airport in Concord at about 5 p.m. Wednesday and attempted to land at Montgomery Field in Kearny Mesa before continuing northwest toward La Jolla, where its GPS signal was lost, according to flight-tracking data.

It lost communication with area towers at around 9:30 p.m.

Rain and fog severely reduced visibility along the coast Wednesday night, KNSD reported.

The pilot was the only person on the plane, authorities said, and was not immediately identified.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.