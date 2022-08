Police are investigating a shooting inside a BART train at the Lake Merritt station in Oakland, the transit agency said.

The shooting happened on a train from Dublin / Pleasanton to Daly City, police said.

One person was taken to the hospital.

BART officials said people should expect delays on the Berryessa Line in the Daly City, Richmond, Berryessa and Dublin directions.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No additional details were immediately available.

#BREAKING BART confirms there was a shooting on a train headed towards Dublin. The train stopped at the Lake Merritt station. One adult taken to highland hospital. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/YYVdcrBM06 — Velena Jones (@velenajones) August 26, 2022

A/C Transit is providing the following bus options at this time: Bus 14 for service between West Oakland, Lake Merritt, and Fruitvale. Buses 18 and 88 for service between Lake Merritt and Oakland City Center/ 12st. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) August 26, 2022