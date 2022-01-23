Oakland

Police Shifts 48 Officers to East Oakland

Capt. Casey Johnson said the officers will be patrolling the area from 82nd Avenue to the borders of San Leandro and the Oakland International Airport

By Bay City News

Oakland Police on Saturday announced that 48 officers have been reallocated to East Oakland in response to community members who say they "don't feel safe in their own homes."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

In a video posted on Twitter, Capt. Casey Johnson said the officers will be patrolling the area from 82nd Avenue to the borders of San Leandro and the Oakland International Airport.

Oakland Jan 13

Oakland Police Chief’s Plans for Improving Safety in 2022

Oakland Jan 12

Oakland Restaurants Forced to Close Due to COVID, Crime and High Rent

"Community members are advising that they just do not see enough police officers out on the streets," Johnson said. "With the addition of 48 officers, the Oakland Police Department and myself plan to work with community members to bring equity to East Oakland."

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us