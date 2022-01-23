Police Shifts 48 Officers to East Oakland

Oakland Police on Saturday announced that 48 officers have been reallocated to East Oakland in response to community members who say they "don't feel safe in their own homes."

Today 48 officers were reallocated to the Bureau of Field Operations East. This deployment reinforces our commitment to responding to community calls for help.

Despite the staffing challenges, the members of the OPD continue to demonstrate our commitment & sacrifice for Oakland. pic.twitter.com/B8XEFf7W60 — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) January 22, 2022

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

In a video posted on Twitter, Capt. Casey Johnson said the officers will be patrolling the area from 82nd Avenue to the borders of San Leandro and the Oakland International Airport.

"Community members are advising that they just do not see enough police officers out on the streets," Johnson said. "With the addition of 48 officers, the Oakland Police Department and myself plan to work with community members to bring equity to East Oakland."