Protesters against US military aid to Israel gather at Port of Oakland

Dozens of activists gathered at the Port of Oakland early Friday to protest U.S. military aid to Israel in its war against Hamas.
Aerial footage shows dozens of people at a gate as well as several people climbing ladders onto one of the military ships in the port.
It was not immediately clear whether or not port operations had been disrupted.
No arrests had been made as of 11 a.m.
