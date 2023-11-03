Oakland

Protesters against US military aid to Israel gather at Port of Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dozens of activists gathered at the Port of Oakland early Friday to protest U.S. military aid to Israel in its war against Hamas.

Aerial footage shows dozens of people at a gate as well as several people climbing ladders onto one of the military ships in the port.

It was not immediately clear whether or not port operations had been disrupted.

No arrests had been made as of 11 a.m.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

OaklandIsrael-Hamas War
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us