CHP investigates reported freeway shooting in East Bay

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a reported shooting on Highway 24 in the East Bay that occurred early Monday morning.

At about 12:45 a.m., CHP officers shut down the eastbound lanes of the Highway 24 just east of Wilder Road, near Orinda, to search for evidence of the shooting. Video footage shows bullet holes in the side of a vehicle at the scene.

It was not immediately clear if any persons had been shot.

The freeway lanes reopened just before 2 a.m.

No other details were immediately available.