Richmond's Annual Toy and Food Giveaway Returns

A holiday tradition is making a comeback in Contra Costa County, bringing Christmas cheer to families in need.

Since 1989, Richmond’s fire and police departments have teamed up to help struggling families during the holiday season through their annual toy and food giveaway.

Volunteers from around the community support the local agencies, often bagging food and lining up the toys for families.

For one Richmond firefighter, it all hits close to home.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“There were years where I didn’t have gifts, so this program means a lot to me,” said Marcus Famui.

He is a Richmond native and one of the lead organizers for the event, which takes place on Dec. 17.

Nearly 500 families have signed up to receive gifts, so he’s encouraging folks to donate toys at any of the city’s seven fire stations.

“We’re giving away to over 500 families. It’s 500 families, not 500 kids, so it’s going to be over 2,000 kids,” said Famui.

Cindy Haden has been a volunteer coordinator since 1993. At the peak, she remembers helping over 1,000 families.

Knowing it will be in-person this year brings her plenty of joy.

“I'm really looking forward to it. Some families have been coming for years and it's good to see that they come back and we can help them again," she said.

So far, they’re running short on toys for older kids. But donations of any kind will go a long way towards making the holiday season a bit better for families who need it.

“You don’t know how much you touch somebody,” said Famui. “Small things can change somebody’s life.”