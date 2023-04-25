Oakland

Victim Shot During Attempted Robbery in Oakland: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

Police investigate a shooting in Oakland.
NBC Bay Area

A person was shot during an attempted robbery in Oakland Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The victim, who was listed in stable condition, was shot just before 12:15 p.m. on the 1900 block of Park Boulevard, according to police.

Police said the victim was approached by two people, one of them being armed with a gun. As the individuals tried to rob the victim, one of them fired the gun, striking the victim.

The two individuals fled the area, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 510-238-3426.

