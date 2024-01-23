Hours-long standoff ends in Brentwood

An hours-long standoff ended early Tuesday morning in a Brentwood neighborhood after police and sheriff's deputies swarmed the area Monday afternoon.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the heavy police response and ensuing standoff.

The initial call came Monday at a home on East Sims Road, near Brentwood Boulevard, where residents were told to shelter in place, and authorities cordoned off the area. A SWAT team also responded to the scene.

The standoff lasted until early Tuesday morning, officials said.

It was unclear if there were any injuries or arrests.