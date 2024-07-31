Crews contain 3-alarm structure fire in Berkeley

Crews contained a three-alarm structure fire in Berkeley early Wednesday morning that damaged at least two businesses inside a warehouse, according to the Berkeley Fire Department.

The fire ignited at about 2:40 a.m. and ripped through a building in the 700 block of Heinz Avenue, fire officials said.

Video footage from the scene shows flames engulfing a building and crews from the Berkeley Fire Department working to contain the blaze.

No injuries were immediately reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, fire officials said.

No other details were immediately available.